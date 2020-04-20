Infants and lactating mothers get special food in Madhu Vihar

In addition to the two meals being provided per day to the needy, their infant children are also being taken care of in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar.

A list of 103 breastfeeding toddlers as well as lactating mothers was prepared by Station House Officer of Madhu Vihar police station Rajeev Kumar. The officer said he realised that infants need special nutrition when he visited the areas where migrant workers and daily wage labourers were being fed.

“I was on duty when the lockdown started and scores of migrant workers gathered at Anand Vihar in an attempt to go back to their villages. The biggest worry for them was how to manage their next meal. In Madhu Vihar, a few areas were identified where daily wage labourers lived following which they were sent two meals a day,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that when he went to the areas, “I saw many kids who were a few months old, and realised that they cannot eat the food we were delivering. Their parents too had no money to buy milk or baby food. The lactating mothers too needed nutritious food,” he said.

After this, the beat staff was asked to make a list of such children and their mothers. On March 28, the police started providing half-a-litre of milk for the infants and a loaf of bread for their mothers, he said.

Four days ago, the police started sending baby food to these areas as well.