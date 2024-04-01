‘INDIA rally reminiscent of past protests that changed the nation’

April 01, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The INDIA bloc’s ‘save democracy’ rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday evoked a sense of nostalgia on and off-stage, with many remarking that it reminded them of the India Against Corruption movement in 2011, which had led to the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This rally, too, had ties with the previous one, with the main purpose being to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam on March 21.

The rally saw a large turnout of AAP supporters, who said they viewed the venue as the “birthplace” of the party.

“This is where Kejriwal’s movement started, and this is where we want him to get justice,” said 50-year-old Satti Singh, a farmer from Haryana’s Hisar.

“Revolutions aren’t led from government offices, but on foot, on the ground, and from places like these [Ramlila Maidan],” he added.

Dharam Jakhal, 54, said this was his second visit to the venue, the first being when he “marched with a purpose” during the 2011 anti-corruption rally led by Anna Hazare.

“I had come here last time to take part in the fight against corruption and highlight the wrongdoings of the Congress regime. But now, the corrupt have joined the dictatorial Bharatiya Janata Party, so people like me have returned here to fight again,” he said.

The Ramlila Maidan has in the past, too, hosted events that have been hailed as precursors of major political upheaval. In the mid-1970s, it was used as a protest ground for rallies organised against the Indira Gandhi government by Jayaprakash Narayan — a point brought up by CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was a speaker at the rally on Sunday.

The historic site was also referred to by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said that she would often visit with her grandmother Indira Gandhi during her childhood to watch Ravana’s effigy being burnt on Dussehra.

“I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram’s life is that power is not permanent. It comes and goes, and your arrogance will be shattered one day,” she said, adding that when Lord Ram fought for the truth, he did not have power or resources.

“Ravana possessed armies, chariots, and plenty of resources, but Lord Ram fought with truth, hope, love, and courage on his side,” she said.