India-Iran B2B session on medical equipment held

India Law Offices LLP, in collaboration with the Iran National Innovation Fund and Center of International Science & Technology Cooperation, organised an India-Iran B2B event for the medical equipment industry in Delhi on September 15. It witnessed the participation of more than 50 companies including 10 from Iran. The event was graced by the presence of Massoud Rezvanian Rahaghi, Deputy Ambassador of the Iran Embassy in Delhi and other dignitaries from the Iran Embassy and Iran Parliament who congratulated both sides for this initiative and lent their support to build stronger business ties between India and Iran.

Through this event Indian companies were able to get access to high-tech Iranian technology at a fraction of the cost in the international markets; Iranian companies got an opportunity to transfer their technology via joint ventures with Indian companies for peaceful purposes and carve out their space in the fast-growing ecosystem of India.

All products in the B2B are permitted under the India-Iran Cooperation Agreement.

“We are delighted that the Indian industry welcomed their Iran counterparts with so much enthusiasm. We look forward to a new phase of India-Iran cooperation in the field of technology,” said Gautam Khurana, Managing Partner, India Law Offices LLP, who led the event from the Indian side.