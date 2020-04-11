In Old Delhi, policemen use drones with speakers to remind people to wear masks

Residents of Old Delhi on Thursday were witness to an rather unusual sight — a number of drones hovering in the sky. These unmanned aerial vehicles came with speakers reminding people to wear their masks before stepping out as it is mandatory now. It also told them to inform the police if they know of someone who could possibly by infected with COVID-19.

Unlike other times where the police use the Public Address (PA) System fitted in their jeeps for such public messages, they attached the speakers to the drones.

“The speaker from the PA system was attached to the drone and it was then released in the area. The official on the ground made announcements while controlling the drone. This is the first time for a drone to fly fitted with a PA system,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia, adding that he also had a feed of the video.

Five drones from Zomato

The DCP also said the five drones, which were being used in the area for surveillance and ensuring that lockdown is adhered to, were given by online food delivery firm Zomato, as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The response from people was overwhelming on Shab-e-baraat. No one stepped out of their houses. The drones will be used as and when required for surveillance. In congested areas, the drones can reach where eyes can’t,” the DCP said.

In Shahdara district, DCP D.K. Gupta said three drones were used in five sealed areas, including Pratap Khand, Dilshad Garden and GTB Enclave, for surveillance and to ensure that residents don’t step out without a mask or roam around.

“Koi bhi shaks bina kisi zaroorat ke apne gharon se bahar na nikle kyunki ye poori colony seal kardi gai hai… agar koi bahar nazar aaya to uske khilaaf sakt se sakt karwahi ki jaegi [No one should step out of their house because the colony has been sealed. If anyone steps out, strict action will be taken],” the drones announced

“In all these areas, 12 persons were found to have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten teams are working round the clock to ensure people follow sealing guidelines and 12 pickets have also been put up. In the district, FIRs have been registered against 14 people for roaming around and not wearing masks,” Mr. Gupta said.

In other districts

In other districts of Delhi as well, drones were used for surveillance and police said a total of 137 cases were registered against persons for not wearing masks in different districts and only one case was registered against a person in connection with Shab-e-baraat in South Delhi’s Mehrauli.