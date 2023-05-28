HamberMenu
In India, transfer of power is through will of people: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP amid Sengol row

His remarks come amid a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the history of the Sengol with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947

May 28, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs ‘Sengol’ at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs ‘Sengol’ at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi on May 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on May 28 took a dig at the BJP over the party describing the Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power from the British, saying that in India the transfer of power is through the will of the people who gave themselves this Constitution.

His remarks come amid a war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the history of the Sengol with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it was a symbol of the transfer of power from the British in 1947 and should have gotten its due respect after Independence, but was kept on display as a "walking stick" at Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj.

Sengol | Evidence thin on government’s claims about the sceptre

The Congress has claimed there was no documentary evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power from the British to India.

Also Read | Allahabad Museum failed to identify Sengol because no one could translate Tamil engraving

In a tweet, Sibal, a prominent Opposition voice, said, "Sengol: BJP says: Symbol of transfer of power from the British. My take: In India transfer of power through Will of the people who gave to themselves this constitution. Sengol presented by Goddess Meenakshi to king of Madurai. Symbolises Divine right to rule." Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on May 28 morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

