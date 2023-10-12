In fresh outreach plan for Delhi, Cong. to hold rallies in all LS constituencies

October 12, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress will hold rallies in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi in the coming days, a move aimed at reviving the party’s fortunes in the national capital, where it has not been able to win even a single Assembly election or a seat in the Lok Sabha for a decade now.

The party will hold its first rally on October 15 in Bawana, an Assembly constituency that falls under the North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Suspense over tie-up

The move has come as suspense remains over the tie-up between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Lok Sabha election next year.

Both parties are part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc that will be taking on the BJP-led NDA in the general election.

Delhi unit Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely had, in an interview with The Hindu, termed the efforts to revive the party as a do-or-die battle.

On Wednesday, he said they will expose the failures of the BJP-led Union government through the city-wide rallies.

“The Congress workers will ask all seven BJP MPs about the works they have done for people,” he said.

He alleged that Delhi’s development has taken a hit due to frequent clashes between the ruling AAP and BJP over issues concerning the national capital.

Former party MLA Mukesh Sharma said the Congress will try to establish a connect with people through the rallies.

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said they will hold similar programmes in all 70 Assembly constituencies in the city and will seek a report card from MLAs over their performance.

“As we await a signal from the party high command about the alliance with the ruling AAP, we will target individual MLAs instead of aiming for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” they said.

‘Cong. non-existent’

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the Congress is “non-existent party” in the city. “It is more or less a motley group of individuals, many of whom have hopped parties and whose connect with Delhi ended in 2013,” he said.