In a first, East Delhi civic body to send teachers abroad for skill-based training

Candidates will have to return money to EDMC if they fail to complete the course

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday announced that it will finance training programmes for teachers and school heads at foreign universities. The maximum assistance provided to each candidate will be ₹75 lakh.

“Every year, two teachers from the schools under the EDMC jurisdiction will be sent for a one-year course at a reputed foreign university,” a civic body official said.

Those who are not more than 42 years old and have more than 10 years of teaching experience — along with a good performance record — can apply for the programme, which is aimed at skill improvement.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said the candidates can choose from a wide range of subjects, including public education, special education, development of education, and use of digital technology in education.

The move is a first by a civic body in the city. Previously, the Delhi Government had implemented a similar initiative under which teachers of Government schools were sent to foreign universities for skill-based training programmes.

A civic body official said, “After the completion of their training, the candidates will have to return and serve for a period of at least 10 years at either EDMC schools or Delhi Government schools.”

Mr. Anand said that the candidates can avail of the benefits “only once in their entire career”, and if they fail to complete the course “then they will have to refund the entire amount to the EDMC”.