Implement environment plans, NGT tells States and UTs

Following a plea seeking punitive action against illegal operation of marriage halls, nursing homes, clinics and hotels in Uttar Pradesh, the National Green Tribunal has directed all States and Union Territories to implement district environment plans in coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Terming a report furnished by the U.P. Pollution Control Board as “far from satisfactory”, a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “We direct the State PCB to revisit its plan. The CPCB may oversee preparation of such action plan in the light of earlier orders. Plan may be finalised with the approval of the CPCB within two months.”

“All other State PCBs and PCCs may also prepare similar action plans for restoration of environment and implementation of district environment plans... The CPCB may also prepare such plan for utilisation of funds available with it,” the Bench added.

Illegal operation

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Ashish Kumar Dixit, seeking action against illegal operation of hotels, clinics, commercial establishments and marriage halls.

Taking note of a report furnished by the pollution control board, the Bench observed, “The report proposes to spend the environment restoration fund on establishment of pollution control rooms which is in a way capital investment. What is required in terms of orders of this tribunal is to spend the environment restoration fund for the purpose meant for, that is, for strengthening vigilance mechanism, setting up of laboratories, monitoring of environment and coordination with district magistrates.”