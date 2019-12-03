Illegal colonies to be main poll plank for Delhi BJP

Convinced that it not only holds the key to victory but forms the very core of politicking in the Capital with Assembly elections around the corner, the Delhi BJPhas been directed to take the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies to “every doorstep” in the city, said sources.

‘Only weapon in arsenal’

BJP MPs in Delhi for the winter session have also been directed to reach out to citizens. “The directions have been issued from the highest echelons of the party... it is the sole issue on which the BJP’s poll prospects depend,” a party leader said.

“Surveys posit that the party’s chances [of winning] are quite dismal. The regularisation of unauthorised colonies is more or less the only issue which we have in our arsenal,” the leader added.

Leaders have been told to utilise morning walks, market visits and even snap meetings with commuters at bus stops to spread the word about the “positive impact” of the Centre’s decision to bestow ownership rights on 40 lakh residents of such colonies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally on the issue next week.