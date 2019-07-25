IIT-D works towards globalising institute

IIT-Delhi organised a summit meeting on Wednesday to “globalise IIT-Delhi” and attract the best faculty and students for postgraduate and doctoral studies from across the globe.

IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said that cultural diversity was very important for any higher educational institution and it was missing from leading Indian institutions.

“IIT-Delhi has taken steps to address this issue. We wish to produce students who develop a global outlook and become global players in their chosen field of work. Creativity also happens when unlike minds interact with each other,” Mr. Rao said.

He added that IIT was targeting to have at least 10% foreign students in its Ph.D programmes and make them work on technology platforms that can serve global needs.

The institute said that its efforts over the past year have already seen an increase in the number of foreigners joining the IIT-Delhi’s Ph.D programme and they hope will contribute to raising the quality of graduate programmes.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassadors, Education and Cultural Attaché of countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, Sweden, Argentine Republic, Bangladesh, Uganda, Namibia, Brunei, Gambia and Lithuania.