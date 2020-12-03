IIT-D students bag over 300 job offers on Day 1

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Wednesday said that its six-month-long placement season, being conducted online due to the pandemic, kicked off on a strong note with students bagging over 300 placements, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), on the first day of the programme.

It added that over 300 national and international firms, offering over500 job profiles across multiple sectors, have already registered for hiring students.

The Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT-Delhi, said that many students have also bagged multiple placement offers and the top recruiters included Microsoft, Intel and Goldman Sachs.

For domestic profiles

“A few international recruiters have also registered. Further, given the current situation with travel restrictions in many countries, many companies are primarily recruiting for domestic profiles as of now. These may convert to international offers if the situation changes,” the premier institute said.