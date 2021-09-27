IIT-D launches centre on quantum technologies

Research across various domains will come under one umbrella

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Sunday said it has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) on quantum technologies to bring research activities occurring in various domains of Quantum Technologies at IIT-Delhi under a single umbrella.

The CoE will bring synergy and coherence in the activities being carried out at the institute and will support the Principal Investigators to pitch in for more significant projects from the DST and other funding agencies, the institute said. It added that the field of quantum technology holds immense promise for significant breakthroughs in the coming years and that the Centre has also announced a commitment worth ₹8,000 crores in the area of Quantum Technology.

Rajendra Singh, Head, School of Interdisciplinary Research (SIRe), IIT Delhi said in the past 100 years or so, Quantum Physics has impacted society in an unprecedented way and the second quantum revolution is now round the corner.

“The CoE on Quantum Technologies at IIT-D will focus on select thrust areas,” Mr. Singh said.