If voted to power, will make bus rides free for all: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal while addressing his first town hall meeting in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections said the government will provide free bus rides to all in the next five years and also make the Capital, the cleanest city in the world.

“For women, we have already made it [bus rides] free and in the next five years, we will do it for others too,” the Chief Minister said.

Stressing on the need to make the city clean, he said, “Our Delhi is very dirty... After coming to power, we had given priority to education, health, water among other things. Now my target in the next five years is to shine Delhi. We will make Delhi the cleanest city in the world.”

As supporters of different MLAs started shouting slogans supporting respective MLAs, Mr. Kejriwal said: “This type of sloganeering is not right. We have come to change the country. Not to give tickets to some people.”

Answering a question on high traffic challan rates, he said: “After the rates of challans increased, the traffic has gotten better, right? It is high but the number of challans has now decreased.”

Talking about women’s safety, he said: “From tomorrow we will start installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras. For us, women’s safety is very important.”