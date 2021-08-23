If successful, smog towers will be set up across Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the first smog tower in the national capital on Thursday.

“To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. It can help clean air within one-kilometer range. It has been installed on an experiment basis and data from it will be analysed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay,” the Delhi CM said after inaugurating the smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place.

The smog tower is a 24 metre-high structure fitted with fans and air filters and it will draw in polluted air from the top and release purified air near the ground through fans fitted on sides. The tower has 40 big fans and 5,000 filters to clean the air.