Delhi

IDP Education opens new headquarters in Gurugram

more-in

The Australian Minister for Education, Dan Tehan, has officially opened IDP Education’s new regional headquarters in Gurugram. IDP is an international education company of which Australian universities have 50% ownership. The Minister was joined by Harinder Sidhu, the Australian High Commissioner to India, and a delegation of Australian vice-chancellors and institution representatives. Gurugram-based educators, Australian alumni, students, IELTS test takers and IDP staff were also present.

As a one-stop location for international students and English language learners, the new headquarters offers course matching and application assistance, visa services, accommodation advice, health insurance support, computer-delivered IELTS and pre-departure briefings.

Piyush Kumar, IDP regional director, South Asia, said the new space further elevated the industry-leading services IDP provides to students and their families.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 5:08:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/idp-education-opens-new-headquarters-in-gurugram/article30031636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY