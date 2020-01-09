I can identify one of my attackers: Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh filed an attempt to murder complaint at the Vasant Kunj North police station on Tuesday, a police officer said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Ms Ghosh said she could identify one of her attackers if she sees him again, and narrated her January 5 ordeal.

“At 6.30 p.m. we were at Sabarmati T-point when we saw a number of students who were at the peaceful assembly panic and run towards Tapti hostel... we saw a mob pelting large stones and bricks at the teachers and students with the clear intention of killing and injuring them... the masked mob charged at the peaceful gathering with axes, sledge hammer and iron rods,” she said in the complaint.

“A mob of 20-30 persons dragged me behind a car and surrounded me... despite my pleading they attacked me with rods,” she said, adding that one of her assailants was not wearing a mask and she could “identify him if I seen him.”

She added that the intention of the group was “definitely to murder me and other persons associated with me.., The people surrounding me also hurled abuses and sexual expletives at me and physically molested me... I was sure I would be beaten to death”.

No arrests yet

The Crime Branch SIT, which is probing the incident, is yet to make any arrests. Investigators said they are still in the process of identifying the attackers.