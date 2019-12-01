Hyderabad case: woman detained for protesting near Parliament

A 24-year-old woman was detained on Saturday for staging a solitary protest near Parliament in the wake of gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad and other crimes against women.

Anu Dubey from Rajasthan, who works in Delhi, alleged that she was harassed and thrashed by the police while in detention at Parliament Street police station.

Ms. Dubey had come to protest with a placard reading — Why I can’t feel safe in my own Bharat — near gate number 2 and 3 of the Parliament at 8 a.m. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the woman was protesting in a high-security zone.

“She was told to do any such protest at Jantar Mantar but she was adamant. She was removed from the area by women police personnel and was released after due questioning,” he said, adding that the police heard her grievances.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met Ms. Dubey during which the latter shared the incident and her concerns.

Ms. Dubey then went to the police station again to submit her complaint.

She alleged that she was “deeply harassed” by officers and identified two of them as “Mr. Kuldip and Head Constable Manju”.

She said three women officers threw her on a bed, sat on her and thrashed her. She had scratches on her hand and body, she said, adding that she was forced to write a letter stating that she will not protest again.

“A girl has been raped and burnt alive. The entire country is angry. As an informed citizen, if I am worried and wish to protest, it is my right to do so. Instead of ensuring proper protection for girls, even innocent people are treated in such an inhumane manner by the Delhi Police,” she wrote.

Ms. Dubey said she does not wish to share her details with the police and her point of contact will be DCW office. Responding to the complaint, the police said: “The lady has made certain allegations. The matter will be looked into by a senior woman police officer for necessary action.”

Ms. Maliwal has demanded that an FIR be lodged against those responsible for the “misbehaviour”. “Troubled by the traumatic rape incident in Hyderabad, when a student wanted to raise her voice, she was detained and beaten up by the Delhi Police. I met the girl at the police station, she is scared. Will this be the fate of those who raise their voices?” Ms. Maliwal tweeted.

Report by Dec. 4

The DCW has sought reasons for removing the woman from the site even though she was alone and sitting quietly. It has also sought the details of officers responsible for misbehaving with her and action taken against the police personnel by December 4.