‘Hussain got pistol back 2 days before riots’

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain got his licensed pistol back just two days before the riots in north-east Delhi, said a police officer on Sunday.

The officer said that Mr. Hussain deposited his pistol at a local police station on February 7, a day before Delhi elections, and got it released on February 22.

“We are questioning why he got his weapon released just two days before the riots. Hussain broke down twice while responding to questions. We have to take him to the locations where he was hiding after the violence. He will also be taken to the warehouse where petrol bombs and stones were found,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, Karkardooma Court on Sunday sent Riyasat Ali to three-day police custody and Liaquat to 14-day judicial custody. Both have been booked for leading a mob in Chand Bagh area during violence on February 24 and 25.

Police said that Liaquat and his son Riyasat were present on the terrace of Hussain’s house and were leading the mob who were throwing stones and petrol bombs at the crowd. The police claimed that both worked for the suspended AAP legislator.

On Sunday, Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a pistol at a police official during riots in Maujpur, was taken to the location in Jaffrabad where he opened fire during violence.

“We had already recovered the pistol from his house. The two cars he used after committing the offence were also recovered,” said a police officer.

School sealed

Meanwhile, Sadaf Faizal, owner of Rajdhani Public School, claimed that Delhi Police had sealed the school and held her husband Faizal for questioning. She claimed that her husband was taken to a police station on Saturday evening and has not been released till now.

“The school was sealed on March 6. Future of about 1,400 children remains in the dark as examinations for Classes VI to XII will begin on March 12. What are we supposed to do? How will the exam be conducted? In the school, children from both communities study,” said Ms. Sadaf.

During investigation, Delhi Police had recovered petrol bomb launcher fixed on the railing of terrace, stones and other materials that were used by rioters from Rajdhani Public School.