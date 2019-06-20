Husband, kin of woman who levelled charges against CJI Ranjan Gogoi reinstated

The Delhi Police have reportedly reinstated the husband and brother-in-law of a woman who had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said a senior police officer on Thursday.

C.K. Mein, Additional Commissioner of Police (Delhi Armed police), confirmed that the suspended police personnel had been reinstated and presently posted in armed police. When asked under what charges they were suspended, Mr. Mein said he would check the records.

On December 28, the duo were suspended without any reason. On January 2, a Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP) passed an order stating that “due to official misconduct, departmental action has been initiated against” the husband, for making “unsolicited calls to the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India.”

On January 9, the suspended policemen got another order from the office of the DCP explaining that they had been suspended for their links with a local gambler.