Human chain in memory of Bapu on Jan. 30

A citizens’ initiative, “We The People Of India”, has given a call to remember Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom by forming a human chain on January 30.

The organisers said that they have given a call to form human chain, observe day-long fasts and lighting of candles outside houses across the country. The programmes will collectively be called Bharat Jodo, “the value that should be upheld is Fraternity”.

The call has been endorsed by the working group members of over 100 organisations for National Action Against Citizenship Amendment through CAA-NRC-NPR under the banner “We The People Of India”.