Hours after welcoming him, BJP shows Kapil Gujjar the door

Kapil Gujjar allegedly fired shots in the air in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh in February against the nationwide anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests

In a dramatic turn of events, Kapil Gujjar, who allegedly fired shots in the air in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh in February against the nationwide anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests, joined the BJP on Wednesday at the party’s Ghaziabad office. But hours later his membership was revoked.

Sanjeev Sharma, district president of the BJP, told The Hindu that he didn’t have information about Mr. Gujjar’s past. “He came with supporters to join the party. We didn’t know about his criminal antecedents. As soon as we realised, we cancelled his membership,” said Mr. Sharma, who could be seen draping Mr Gujar with a saffron stole in photographs.

In the videos of February 1, Mr. Gujjar could be heard saying, “In our country, only Hindus will prevail, none else.” He fired two-three shots in the air before being nabbed by the police. He was out on bail.

After joining the party, Mr. Gujjar told reporters that the BJP was working for strengthening (the ideology) of Hindutva and that’s why he had joined the party.

Interestingly, when the videos emerged in February, the BJP had said his family had links with the Aam Aadmi Party.