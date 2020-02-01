Delhi

Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, no casualty reported

more-in

This comes two days after a youth fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia

A man on Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.

No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the CAA has been going on since over a month.

The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.

The incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest.

On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
crime
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 5:53:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-opens-fire-in-shaheen-bagh-area-no-casualty-reported/article30712788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY