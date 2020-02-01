Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, no casualty reported

A man on Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.
No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.
According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the CAA has been going on since over a month.
The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.
The incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest.
On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia, injuring a student.
