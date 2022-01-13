Hospital admissions double the number of recoveries

3,146 patients admitted against 1,525 discharges between Jan. 5 and 11

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Delhi hospitals every day over the past week was double than those who got discharged, government data accessed by The Hindu show.

While 449 hospital admissions were reported on an average per day between January 5 and 11, an average of 217 discharges were reported daily. In all, 3,146 patients were admitted against 1,525 recoveries. The data show the admission rate grew steadily over the period, while the discharge rate fluctuated.

In terms of deaths, an analysis of figures in the last four days — January 9 to 12 — has revealed that those aged between 41 and above 80 accounted for over 74% (72) of the 97 patients who succumbed to the virus.

During the week, admissions consistently rose on a daily basis, crossing 400 on January 7, 500 on January 10, and the highest — 511 — the next day.

On the other hand, the maximum number of discharges was 315 on January 8, followed by 311 on January 11. As of January 12, the day when Delhi reported 40 deaths, up from 23 a day earlier, 2,363 hospital beds were occupied. These include 99 suspected cases of COVID-19.

Of the total patients admitted, 739 were on oxygen support — including those on ventilators — and 618 were in the ICU.

Steady rise in deaths

Deaths have been increasing over the past four days — 17 deaths each were recorded on January 9 and 10, 23 on January 11 and 40 on Wednesday.

Of the total deaths, while seven patients were aged below 18, as many as 18 were aged between 19 and 40. The highest number of patients succumbed to the virus — 37 — were aged between 41 and 60, followed by 27 who were aged between 61 and 80. Eight were aged above 80.

On Tuesday, the total tally of patients at city hospitals stood at 2,209 — including 48 suspected cases — of which 568 were on oxygen support and 523 were in ICU.

Of the 46 people who succumbed to COVID at city hospitals between January 5 and 9, 25 were aged above 65 years, 14 were between 41 and 60, 5 between 21 and 40 and one each between 16 to 20 and below 15 years of age. As many as 34 had comorbid conditions, according to government records.