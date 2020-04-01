Home Ministry wakes up to Tabligh event

As many as 360 foreigners were deported from Delhi in 2018-19 for reportedly indulging in “missionary activities” while they were here on a tourist visa, a senior Home Ministry official has said. In 2016-17, the number of such violators stood at 120, the official said.

Currently, foreigners who participated in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin have come under the Home Ministry scanner, which is the nodal agency that gives permission to any foreigner to participate in any international event.

Any conference/event application is routed through an Indian mission abroad and without the Home Ministry’s permission, the event cannot happen and participants are not issued visas.

According to a Home Ministry statement, some 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tabligh programmes since January 1 this year. “Usually, all the foreign nationals visiting India as a part of Tablighi team come on the strength of tourist visa. MHA had already issued guidelines that they should not indulge in missionary work on tourist visa. State Police would be examining categories of visas of all these foreign TJ [Tablighi Jamaat] workers and take further action in case of violation of visa conditions,” the Ministry said.

‘Visa conditions violated’

On Wednesday, Cabinet Secretray Rajiv Gauba asked Directors- General of Police to initiate “action” against the foreigners and the organisers of the event as the “foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions”

The Ministry is apparently set to blacklist the 824 foreign Tablighi members who came here on a tourist visa and “participated” in religious congregations and meetings.

The Jamaat congregation, part of regular Tabligh activity, was attended by people from Nepal, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Algeria, Kyrgystan, Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

The Tabligh position

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Tablighi Jamaat said. “When Hon’ble Prime Minister announced the “Janta Curfew”, for 22nd March 2020, the ongoing programme in Markaz Nizamuddin was discontinued immediately, however due to sudden cancelation of rail services across the country on March 21, 2020, a large group of visitors who had to depart by way of railways got stuck in the Markaz [centre] premises.”

“Before the Janta Curfew could be lifted at 9 p.m. [on March 22], the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6 a.m. on March 23, 2020 till March 31, 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home. Despite this challenging situation, with the help of Markaz [centre] administration, around 1,500 visitors left Markaz [centre] Nizamuddin by availing whatever meagre transport was available,” the release said.

“Suddenly on the evening of March 23, a further nationwide lockdown was announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister with clear message for people to stay-put wherever they are. Under such compelling circumstances there was no option for Markaz Nizamuddin but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions till such time that situation becomes conducive for their movement…” the statement said.

“During this entire episode, Markaz [centre] Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states. It did not let them violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets,” the release added.