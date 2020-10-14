Hindu Rao Hospital medical staff continue their protest

Scores of doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao Hospital under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) continued their protest against not getting salaries for the last “four months” at the hospital premises on Wednesday.

The hospital had been a COVID-19 treatment facility and was converted into a non-COVID-19 facility on Tuesday.

“We have not been paid for the last four months and we have been protesting against it from October 5. Today, healthcare workers from other NDMC hospitals also joined the protest at the Hindu Rao Hospital's gate,” said Dr. Sagardeep Bawa, vice president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of the Hindu Rao Hospital.

“We are failing miserably to even run our basic errands” reads a letter sent by the RDA to the hospital and NDMC on October 8.