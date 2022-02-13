High Court, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Courts in Delhi have been functioning through virtual mode since March 2020

The Delhi High Court has decided that it, along with the district courts in the capital, will resume complete physical functioning from March 2 onwards. The High Court and the district courts have been functioning through ‘hybrid’ or virtual-hearing format since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

In the administrative order, announcing the resumption of physical hearings, Registrar General Manoj Jain also pointed out that after complete resumption of physical hearing, “the Courts may, in exceptional circumstances on a case-to-case basis, permit hybrid video-conferencing hearing”.

“The advocates, staff officials, litigants and other visitors to the Courts shall follow all the Covid-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc. issued by the Govt. of India, Govt. of NCT of Delhi and Court administration from time to time,” the High Court order said.

It also advised all stakeholders to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

In the meantime, a “suitable number” of Benches of the High Court will begin physical hearings from February 14, the administrative order said. “The remaining Benches shall continue to take up matters through videoconferencing. However, all Benches of this Court shall take up cases as per the existing system of listing of matters,” the order further stated.

In a separate administrative order, the High Court said, “all the Principal District and Sessions Judges and the Principal Judge, Family Court (HQs) shall prepare a roster of judicial officers of their respective districts/Family Courts in such a manner that w.e.f. 14.02.2022, around 50% of the total strength of judicial officers hold the court physically while the others take up the matters through virtual mode”.

This arrangement at the district courts will continue up till February 28 and from March 02, there will be complete resumption of physical hearings.