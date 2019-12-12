High Court directs police to provide security to university V-C, Registrar

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police to provide security and assistance to Jawaharlal Nehru University’s administrative staff, including the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar, to enable them to enter the main office building, access to which has been blocked by protesters.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh passed the order after the court was informed that the Registrar has been unable to enter the administrative block due to the protest by the students. The court was informed about the situation while hearing a sexual harassment case involving two professors.

Central government Standing Counsel Monika Arora told the court that there was a High Court order of August 2017 directing the students to protest 100 metres away from the administrative block.

The students were also told not to block access to the building. Ms. Arora said as per the order, the police could intervene if the students did not comply with it.

Delhi government Standing Counsel (Criminal) Rahul Mehra, who appeared for the police, said the agency would comply with the court orders and suggested that the university talk to the students to resolve the issue.

Violated court’s order

In a separate application, the JNU has moved the High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the police for allegedly violating the court order barring protests within 100 metres of the administrative block.

The university said the students violated the court’s August 9, 2017, order.

Also, it alleged that day-to-day working has been disrupted since October 28.

It has also claimed that the police also violated the order by refusing and failing to take action to maintain law and order in the university and remove the blockade around the administrative block. The petition has contended that repeated efforts made by JNU officials to enter the administrative block to perform their duties failed as the agitating students turned violent.

The fresh plea for contempt action against the students and police is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday.