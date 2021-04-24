Help pours in for COVID patients at gurdwara offering ‘Oxygen Langar’

Assistance given till hospital admission, says committee head

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped Delhi-NCR, a gurdwara in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram has started an “Oxygen Langar” to help patients with respiratory problems.

The Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Indirapuram along with an NGO, Khalsa Help International, took up the initiative and started administering free oxygen on Thursday evening. By Friday evening, more than 700 patients had visited the “langar”.

On Friday afternoon, a long queue of patients who were in dire need of oxygen was seen outside the gurdwara. There were arrangements made to provide oxygen support to patients who are unable to get out of their cars.

Gurpreet Singh, head of the gurdwara committee, said COVID patients are struggling to get oxygen and their relatives are running pillar to post to arrange for cylinders. “With the help of volunteers, we are providing oxygen support to patients who can come to the gurdwara,” said Mr. Singh.

Helpline number

He added that people associated with gurdwara and other Samaritans have come forward in providing oxygen from their industries. They have also launched a helpline number — 9097041313 — via which people can book their slots.

“We are not giving or refilling cylinders. We are asking the patients to come here at the Indirapuram gurdwara along with someone in a car and we will give them oxygen. Be it two, four, or eight hours, we will provide oxygen till the time the patient gets a bed at any hospital,” said Mr. Singh.

People from East Delhi, Sahibabad and other parts of Ghaziabad rushed to gurdwara after they got to know about the facility.

Sunita Seth said her husband required oxygen, but she was unable to manage a cylinder. “I dialed all helplines numbers that I found on social media but all in vain. My neighbour then told me about the oxygen facility at gurdwara and I rushed here with my husband. I am thankful to the gurdwara committee for providing oxygen support to her husband and other patients,” she said.