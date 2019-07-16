Heavy rain brings relief, traffic snarls follow

The long wait for monsoon showers in the Capital ended on Monday with the city receiving 28.8 mm of rain.

The delayed monsoon had reached the city on July 5, but Monday’s rainfall was the heaviest since then.

The rainfall, however, caused traffic snarls across the city. In south Delhi, motorists on Aurobindo Marg, from Mehrauli to AIIMS, witnessed severe congestion after a tree got uprooted due to strong winds.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, around 4 p.m., a large neem tree got uprooted during the rain and blocked the entire carriageway, affecting traffic movement.

Three cars were also trapped under the tree but fortunately, no occupants of the car sustained any injuries, said the police.

The lanes were cleared by 6.45 p.m, said the police.

The rainfall was evenly distributed across the city with weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, Ayanagar, Najafgarh and Sports Complex recording 25.8, 23.2, 13.2, 19.9, 4 and 7 mm of rain respectively.

The rain brought relief from the heat as the maximum temperature dropped from 38 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday to 34.7 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The Met department said that a generally cloudy sky can be expected on Tuesday with light rain and thundershowers likely.

The extended forecast shows that the skies will be generally cloudy till July 21 with light rain on Wednesday and later in the week.