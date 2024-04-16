Hearing on Sisodia’s bail plea adjourned till April 20

April 16, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

A court here on Monday adjourned till April 20 the hearing on the bail plea of Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia.

Advocate Vivek Jain, who represents Mr. Sisodia, termed the whole issue ‘unfair’.

Mr. Sisodia was arrested by Central probe agencies in February last year in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. The case involves allegations that the policy was framed to benefit certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers for monetary considerations.

It has been alleged that the proceeds of the crime were used to fund AAP’s 2022 Goa Assembly poll campaign.

Mr. Jain said even the Supreme Court had said that this applicant cannot be jailed indefinitely while the trial in the matter remains pending. “The SC says that a person can’t be forced to have punishment before trial,” Mr. Jain said.