Delhi

Healthcare workers at Delhi’s Apollo Hospital injured after attack by relatives of COVID-19 patient

About seven to eight hospital employees, including doctors, of Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar were injured after allegedly being attacked by relatives of a COVID-19 patient, following the patient's death, the hospital said.

"About seven to eight hospital staff, including doctors and security, have been injured after being attacked by relatives of a COVID-19 patient at our hospital in Sarita Vihar," said a spokesperson of Apollo Hospital.

"The patient was brought to the hospital and needed ICU, but we didn't have ICU beds and we informed them that. We gave the patient oxygen and emergency care, but the patient passed away. The relatives then started attacking the staff," the spokesperson said.

