HC to hear DU teachers’ plea seeking salary on Thursday

The High Court on Monday posted for September 24, the hearing on a plea by Delhi University teachers seeking direction to the colleges, affiliated to the varsity and funded by the Delhi government, to release their salaries pending for the last four months.
The petition has said apart from these teachers there are other employees, teaching and non-teaching staff, who have not received their salaries for the months of May, June, July and August.
The eight teachers said they are members of Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), which on behalf of the aggrieved staff, has been writing to the Delhi government for release of funds to enable the 12 DU colleges to pay due salaries to 1,500 teachers and non-teaching staff working there.
The plea said due to non-payment of salaries to the teachers, they and all other employees working with the colleges are undergoing mental agony and harassment and contended that there is no justification on the part of authorities to not to pay them their dues on time.
The non-payment of salary is violation of right to life as well as right to livelihood as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the plea contended.
