HC tells police to repair or replace defunct CCTVs

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the police to repair or replace the non-functional CCTV cameras installed by it at various locations in the national capital.

The direction by a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar came after the Delhi Police told the court that out of the 4,388 cameras installed by it across the city, only 2,919 were functional and the rest were not working.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for the police, told the court that the non-functional cameras were being repaired.

Taking note of the submission, the Bench said, “The cameras which are not working be either replaced or repaired. As the respondent is working [to repair the cameras] we see no reason to monitor the replacement or repair of CCTVs.”

With the observation, the court disposed of a plea initiated by it on its own after receiving a letter from an AIIMS physiotherapist, claiming that on the night of June 28 last, a speeding vehicle had come towards his car from the opposite direction near India Gate circle forcing him to stop.

Thereafter, the driver of the other vehicle assaulted the physiotherapist and sped away from the site, the letter had said. It had also said that when he went to the police station to lodge a complaint, he was told that the other vehicle could not be traced as there were no functional CCTV cameras in the area.