HC seeks reply on plea for one policeman each in DTC buses

Court issues notice to city govt., Transport Dept, Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the city government, its Transport Department and the police on a petition seeking directions to install CCTV cameras and deploy one policeman each in all DTC and cluster buses in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government, the Transport Department and Delhi Police seeking their stand on the plea which has alleged that passengers, especially women, are not safe in the buses which have become a “hub” of eve-teasing, snatching and theft.

Anti Corruption Council of India, in its petition, has claimed that the Delhi government and the Transport Department have done “nothing” to ensure security of women commuters. The petition also sought installation of tracking devices in the buses and urged the court to direct the government to run more buses exclusively for women.

