HC restrains Dream Girl from exploiting Marathi song

The Delhi High Court has in an interim order restrained the makers of recently released Hindi movie Dream Girl from using a Marathi film song Var Dhagala Lagli Kal.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw gave the order on a petition filed by Saregam India Limited seeking direction to restrain Balaji Motion Pictures, Zee Entertainment and ALT Digital India Media from exploiting the song. Saregama India sought to restrain the makers of the Hindi movie from exploiting/using its copyrighted works i.e. the sound recording and others works in Var Dhagala Lagli Kal from a Marathi film in the song Dhagala Lagli in Dream Girl.

Sep 16, 2019

