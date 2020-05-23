HC rejects plea to scrap death audit panel

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Delhi government to come out with actual figures related to COVID-19 cases and deaths, and to scrap the death audit committee.
The court disposed of the petition filed by All India Lawyer’s Union, asking it to approach the court again at an appropriate time. The petition sought direction to the Delhi government to publish the data related to confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, through a daily bulletin every 24 hours, based on the figures being provided by various government and private hospitals in the city.
The petition stated that the Delhi government constituted a Death Audit Committee on April 20 and the figures are being released by the committee after collecting the data.
It said there was discrepancy between the actual information being provided by various hospitals and figures being released by the Delhi government.
