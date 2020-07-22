HC rejects plea by police in riots case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a fresh plea by the police seeking cancellation of bail granted to Faisal Farooq, principal of Rajdhani Public School, in connection with a north-east Delhi riots case.

The court noted that the one petition filed on behalf of the State, challenging the bail granted to Mr. Farooq, is already pending before the court, the fresh petition is not maintainable.

Mr. Farooq was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots case and have been charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) among others.

The police had earlier challenged the trial court’s June 20 order granting bail to Mr. Farooq on the ground that it was prima facie not established that he was present at the spot at the time of incident. The previous petition is still pending before the court.