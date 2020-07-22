HC rejects plea by police in riots case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a fresh plea by the police seeking cancellation of bail granted to Faisal Farooq, principal of Rajdhani Public School, in connection with a north-east Delhi riots case.
The court noted that the one petition filed on behalf of the State, challenging the bail granted to Mr. Farooq, is already pending before the court, the fresh petition is not maintainable.
Mr. Farooq was arrested in connection with the north-east Delhi riots case and have been charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) among others.
The police had earlier challenged the trial court’s June 20 order granting bail to Mr. Farooq on the ground that it was prima facie not established that he was present at the spot at the time of incident. The previous petition is still pending before the court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath