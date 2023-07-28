HamberMenu
HC rejects fan’s PIL against Sukesh Chandrasekhar over letters to Jacqueline, Nora

July 28, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The High Court on Friday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) by a “hardcore fan” of Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, aggrieved by the “derogatory letters” written to them by the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula said the PIL filed by Nishant Singh was based on “vague and baseless allegations” and meant for publicity. The court said the petition shall be dismissed with costs.

In his plea, Mr. Singh sought action against government authorities for allegedly conniving with Mr. Chandrashekhar to “outrage the modesty” of the two women. The petitioner said Mr. Chandrasekhar’s “false public love stories are impacting the psychology of our teenagers” and that his “public antics” need to be stopped immediately.

Ms. Fernandez is an accused in a ₹200 crore money laundering case against Mr. Chandrasekhar. Ms. Fatehi is a witness in an extortion case against him being probed by Delhi Police.

Mr. Chandrashekhar has been charged with duping several people to the tune of ₹200 crore, including the spouse of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.

