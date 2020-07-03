HC refuses to entertain plea challenging Karnataka govt.’s decision on quota

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to impose 25% domicile reservation in the National Law School of India University (NLSUI) in Bengaluru.
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the court of competent jurisdiction to take up the issue was in Karnataka as the State government has enacted the provision and the university was also located in the State.
Following the remarks made by the Bench, the petitioner, Shubham Kumar Jha withdrew the plea with liberty to move the appropriate forum.
Mr. Jha has in his petition challenged the constitutional validity of the National Law School of India (amendment) Act of 2020, enacted by the Karnataka government in March this year. The Act provides for a 25% horizontal reservation for students of Karnataka in NLSIU.
Earlier this week, in a similar issue, the Delhi High Court had stayed the operation of a decision by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi to reserve 50% seats for candidates from the Capital saying it was taken in “haste without acting in accordance with the NLU Act”.
The High Court had remarked that “grave prejudice” would be caused to the students who would be applying for admission in NLU, Delhi for the academic year 2020-21 if the January 14 admission notification was not stayed.
