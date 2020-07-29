HC refuses to entertain plea against illegal slaughter on Bakri Eid

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking action against persons carrying out alleged illegal animal slaughter on Bakri Eid.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the order sought by the petitioner, a law student, cannot be issued as it has not pointed out the persons who are violating the law. The court, however, gave liberty to the petitioner to make a representation to authorities regarding the issue.
As and when the petitioner makes a representation, it should be decided by authorities concerned “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to such cases and as expeditiously as possible and practicable, the court said.
The petition had claimed that illegal slaughter activities result in pollution of the Yamuna as all the waste is dumped into it. However, the court said the issue of pollution of the Yamuna was already being examined by the National Green Tribunal.
After the High Court said it will dismiss the petition with cost, the petitioner decided not to press the plea and sought to make a representation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath