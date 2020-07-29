HC refuses to entertain plea against illegal slaughter on Bakri Eid

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking action against persons carrying out alleged illegal animal slaughter on Bakri Eid.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the order sought by the petitioner, a law student, cannot be issued as it has not pointed out the persons who are violating the law. The court, however, gave liberty to the petitioner to make a representation to authorities regarding the issue.

As and when the petitioner makes a representation, it should be decided by authorities concerned “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to such cases and as expeditiously as possible and practicable, the court said.

The petition had claimed that illegal slaughter activities result in pollution of the Yamuna as all the waste is dumped into it. However, the court said the issue of pollution of the Yamuna was already being examined by the National Green Tribunal.

After the High Court said it will dismiss the petition with cost, the petitioner decided not to press the plea and sought to make a representation.