HC judge recuses from hearing ED’s plea in INX Media case

Agency has challenged trial court’s order directing it to provide documents to Chidambaram

A Delhi High Court judge on Monday recused himself from hearing a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging a trial court’s order directing it to provide various documents to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

“I am not hearing this matter. I am transferring it,” Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said and posted the case to be listed before another Bench on March 16.

The agency has challenged the January 25, 2020, order of the trial court directing it to provide a scanned copy of the list of all unrelied upon documents to prevent any further delay in the case. Last year, the High Court had dismissed CBI’s plea challenging the trial court’s order allowing inspection of documents by Mr. Chidambaram and his son.

Mr. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21, 2019, from his residence in Delhi in the case. The Supreme Court had in October 2019 granted him bail in the CBI’s case. However, he remained in jail in connection with the alleged money laundering case, which is being probed by the ED, till the top court granted regular bail to him on December 4, 2019.

The case relates to a First Information Report registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007 when Mr. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in 2018 lodged a money laundering case in this regard.

Mr. Karti was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and later granted bail in March 2018.