HC issues notice to Aviation Ministry over lack of food, medicines on flight

Elderly couple moves court seeking compensation from Air India

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Civil Aviation Ministry on a petition by an elderly couple seeking compensation from Air India alleging that in their 16-hour-long flight, the national carrier was without sufficient food and medical supplies.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh also issued notices to Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Air India, and Airport Authority of India (AAI) on the plea filed by couple — Nivedita and Anil Sharma.

In their plea filed through advocate Suruchi Mittal, the couple who are senior citizens with diabetes and blood pressure narrated their ordeal during the 16-hour-long flight from New Delhi to San Francisco on November 11, 2020.

The couple claimed they were provided one hot meal, which was stale, during the entire course of the journey despite informing the cabin crew that one of them was diabetic and required proper meals.

Crew did not assist

“Due to lack of food, the petitioners suffered severe sugar low several times and was forced to eat sugar and drink fruit juice each time she suffered low and was feeling extremely unwell but the crew was least bothered or interested to assist in any manner,” the plea said.

The plea contended that the airline “has no business to carry 400 plus people on a long-haul flight without having sufficient food, water and basic amenities, including basic and emergency medicine”.

The petition claimed that not even necessary medications like anti-diarrheal or oral rehydration solution medicines were available in the aircraft for the 16 hour-long flight.

The couple have sought refund of the ticket cost of ₹2.25 lakh each and a compensation of ₹5 lakh for securing their booking allegedly by making false representations and for not complying with airworthiness requirement as mandated by DGCA civil aviation requirements, with regard to medical supplies in the aircraft to help counter and tackle emergencies onboard.