HC denies interim bail to Sisodia, permits to meet wife for a day

June 06, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail of six weeks to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, noting that the “allegations in the present case are extremely serious in nature”.

The CBI had arrested Mr. Sisodia for alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy on February 26.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, however, allowed the senior AAP leader to meet his ailing wife for a day, as per the convenience of Seema Sisodia. The High Court said Mr. Sisodia be taken to his residence or hospital from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in custody.

“However, during this period, the petitioner [Mr. Sisodia] shall not interact with the media in any manner nor shall he meet anybody except his wife or members of his family,” the court said.

Directive to Police Chief

It also directed the Commissioner of Delhi Police to ensure that there should not be any media gathering near the vicinity of his residence or the hospital where he is taken. “The petitioner shall also not use any phone or Internet,” the High Court said.

Mr. Sisodia, in his interim bail plea, submitted that his wife is suffering from multiple sclerosis and also suffering from a severe renal and gastro disease, which is a neuro degenerative disorder. The disease affects the central nervous system and leads to severe disability to see clearly, write, speak or walk.

Mr. Sisodia submitted that his wife is suffering from the disease for the last 20 years and consequently severe degeneration has set in.

Mr. Sisodia urged for release on interim bail for six weeks on humanitarian and medical ground as his wife’s health has further deteriorated and his presence and support to his wife during such acute attack of multiple sclerosis, hospitalisation and recovery is vital and necessary.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Sharma said, “Though, this court does not allow itself to get influenced or overawed by the gravity of the allegations, but at the same time, this court cannot forget the positions being held by the petitioner in the present dispensation and the nature of the case”.

“Taking into account the totality of facts and circumstances, this court, therefore, finds it very difficult to persuade itself to release the petitioner on interim bail for six weeks,” the judge said.

On March 31, a trial court here had dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-₹100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.