HC declares ‘Haldiram’ as well-known trademark

April 04, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has declared that ‘Haldiram’ is a well-known trademark mark for food items, restaurants, and eateries not only in India but abroad as well.

“There is no doubt that the HALDIRAM’S brand, with its origins deeply rooted in India’s rich culinary tradition, has not only established a presence within the national market but has also extended its influence globally, transcending geographical, cultural, and national boundaries,” the High Court said on Tuesday.

The court’s ruling came on a suit filed by Haldiram India seeking protection of its name and a declaration that the name, along with its variations such as ‘Haldiram Bhujiawala’ is ‘well-known’ in terms of the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

Haldiram India sought a direction to permanently ban an “imitator” from Haryana’s Ambala, which was selling products under the mark ‘Haldiram Bhujiawala’.

In its ruling, the court noted that the logo ‘HALDIRAM’ has been used since the 1960s and has achieved the status of a ‘well-known mark’.

“Accordingly, a decree of declaration declaring the mark ‘HALDIRAM’, as well as the oval-shaped mark, as a well-known mark in respect of food items as well as in respect of restaurants and eateries, is granted,” the court ruled.

Considering the manner in which the name of an established brand was misused, the court also imposed ₹50 lakh as damages on the Ambala-based firm and another ₹2 lakh as cost to be paid to Haldiram India.