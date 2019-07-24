HC asks Super Cassettes to show movie to litigant

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Super Cassettes Pvt. Ltd. to hold a special screening of its upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana for a Delhi-based sexologist who has alleged that the film defames him and his profession. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw asked Super Cassettes to show the film to the sexologist on July 26 so that his apprehensions regarding damage to his reputation can be addressed. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 29.

The movie, starring Sonakshi Sinha, is slated to be released on August 2.

‘No damage caused’

The court said that after viewing the material on record, including the film’s trailer, it was of the prima facie view no damage has been caused to the reputation of the sexologist — Vijay Abbot.

Super Cassettes was initially hesitant to hold the private screening, saying it could open the gates to litigants demanding the same in all future cases and said it was willing to show the film to Justice Endlaw alone.

However, as the court was not in favour of the suggestion, the company agreed to hold a screening of the movie on July 26.