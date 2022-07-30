HC asks Delhi govt. to decide whether to ban sex-selective surgeries

Ban unnecessary sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants: DCPCR

The High Court asked the Delhi government on Friday to take an “appropriate decision” on a recommendation by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to ban unnecessary sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants except in cases of life-threatening situations.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a petition by an NGO — Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation — seeking a ban on such procedures.

The court recorded that DCPCR in its report stated that “after careful deliberations”, it was of the opinion that the government of Delhi “should declare a ban on medically unnecessary sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children except in cases of life-threatening situations and advises the government accordingly”.

The High Court gave the Delhi government eight weeks to take a decision based on the recommendations made by the DCPCR.

The petition, filed through advocate Robin Raju, stated that sex-selective surgeries or “medically unnecessary normalising surgeries” have a long-lasting and drastic psychological impact on the minds of intersex people and such procedures deter them from even seeking medical attention in future.