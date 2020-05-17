Delhi

HC asks AIIMS to see possibility of restarting OPD services

The Delhi High Court has asked All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to look into the possibility of restarting its Out Patient Department (OPD) services in a limited way, in the next two weeks.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar gave the remark after the counsel appearing for AIIMS said that the premier medical institute “is keen to start the OPD in a phased manner”.

“...We hope that in the next two weeks, AIIMS would restart its OPD services in a limited way at least,” the Bench said.

AIIMS also stated in its status report that it is providing telephonic consultations to patients by fixing appointments in advance. The counsel for AIIMS also said it is providing all the necessary treatments to patients in emergency and is also providing chemotherapy to cancer patients as and when required.

Medicine disbursement

The High Court also said that it was “happy to note that AIIMS is now disbursing medicines prescribed by its doctors to the patients under its treatment from its pharmacy”. It said such disbursement should continue without endorsement in respect of the prescribed medicines for the duration for which the prescription is made.

The court was hearing a plea claiming that patients and their attendants are being housed in Rain Baseras opposite AIIMS, where social distancing norms are not being maintained.

The HC also suggested that the patients who require daily or regular treatment at AIIMS, and their attendants, should preferably be housed at either the Vishram Sadan, or at the night shelter opposite AIIMS.

Others, who do not require such like regular treatment, could be put up at Gargi School, or the Pratibha School, if necessary and if sufficient accommodation is not available at the night shelter or Vishram Sadan, the High Court said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 12:53:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-asks-aiims-to-see-possibility-of-restarting-opd-services/article31610394.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY