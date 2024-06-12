GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Have undertaken to prevent floods in Delhi this year: Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the government has taken enough measures to prevent floods in the Capital this year.

Inspecting the ITO barrage to take stock of the desilting work, Mr. Bharadwaj said the barrage is under the Haryana government’s jurisdiction and that Delhi saw floods last year due to the barrage’s gates getting blocked.

The Minister said “Pilot Cut” technique has been used this year to prevent obstructions in the passage of water through the barrage.

Delhi saw one of its worst floods last year after a spell of heavy rain. Over 25,000 people had to be evacuated from several parts of the city that were submerged for several days due to the Yamuna river being in spate.

Mr. Bharadwaj said, “The department has made preparations to ensure that even if the same amount of water as last time flows into the Yamuna, there won’t be floods in Delhi.”

