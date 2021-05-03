Haryana government announces 7-day lockdown starting today

State had earlier imposed weekend lockdown in nine districts owing to COVID-19

The Haryana government on Sunday announced a seven-day lockdown in the State from May 3. Earlier, a weekend shutdown was imposed in nine districts of the State on April 30.

“Seven days complete lockdown announced in entire Haryana from May 3 [sic.],” said a tweet from Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, informing about the government’s decision.

Earlier, the government had imposed a weekend lockdown in nine districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad – from 10 p.m. on April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3.

Haryana has 1,02,516 active COVID-19 cases and 4,341 patients, including 1,506 women, have died so far due to the infection. The State has a positivity rate of 6.76% and fatality rate of 0.87%. The recovery rate is 78.70%.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in a meeting with doctors and officials in Sonipat, said that the State’s oxygen quota was increased to 257 MT and the number of oxygen beds would now be augmented. The Chief Minister said an oxygen plant would be set up at Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Faridabad and the equipment required for these were received. Mr. Lal said that 100 doctors were ready for a degree internship at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College in Khanpur and they would be sent to different districts as per requirement.

He said daily auditing of liquid medical oxygen should be done in all hospitals of the State so that there was no shortage of oxygen for any COVID-19 patient.

He called upon the voluntary organisations to come forward to deliver essential items to the patients in home isolation.

The Chief Minister directed the officials that there should be no disruptions in the movement of food items due to the lockdown and the rate list of commodities be displayed outside food shops to prevent black marketing.