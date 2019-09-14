Haryana CS told to look into illegal operation of petrol pump in green belt

Following a plea seeking remedial action against the illegal operation of a petrol pump in a green belt in Faridabad, the National Green Tribunal on Friday warned of coercive measures against the municipal commissioner.

The Haryana Chief Secretary was directed to take legal action and furnish a report within two weeks.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “...option before this tribunal is either to take coercive measures for failure and negligence of the Municipal Commissioner [Faridabad] or require the Chief Secretary to look into the matter and take a decision whether such important office should be headed by any other suitable and responsible officer.”

During the hearing, the green panel said, “We find that the approach of the commissioner is not taking any action against illegal operation of petrol pump in the green land on the plea that the land belongs to HUDA is unbecoming of the high position held by her...there is no explanation why order of this tribunal has been ignored for a long time.”

Earlier, the green panel had directed the civic body commissioner to show cause as to why the said petrol pump was allowed to operate in the green belt.

The report furnished by the commissioner had said no permission was granted to the petrol pump. However, the Bench termed the report as “wholly unsatisfactory and cryptic.”